Clemson offer ‘felt amazing’ for 5-star, No. 1 RB

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott is as stingy as or stingier than anyone on Dabo Swinney’s staff when it comes to extending scholarship offers, but on Tuesday, Elliott and the Tigers handed out an offer to Hartford (Ala.) Geneva County five-star running back Emmanuel Henderson.

Henderson (6-1, 185) is ranked as the No. 1 running back in the class of 2022 by multiple recruiting services.

“It felt amazing,” Henderson told The Clemson Insider after receiving the offer. “I’ve been always wanting to get an offer from them. Coach Elliott, through the process we’ve been building a great relationship with each other. I’ve been staying in contact with him for a while, and I was just blessed to get an offer from them.”

Henderson is just the second running back in the 2022 class to receive an offer from the Tigers, joining Jennings (La.) four-star Trevor Etienne, the younger brother of Clemson star Travis Etienne.

Elliott informed Henderson of his offer following a phone conversation with his father.

“Him and my dad talked for a little bit,” Henderson said. “They talked about me as a person, as a football player, my academics, how I’m a great person in school also. And then after that, he talked to me on the phone and gave me the offer.”

As a sophomore in 2019, Henderson racked up more than 2,000 rushing yards and recorded 46 total touchdowns.

There is a lot Elliott likes about Henderson’s game.

“The way I play, my explosiveness, how I can see the field, things like that,” Henderson said.

All on-campus recruiting has been suspended since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the NCAA dead period was recently extended through at least September 30. But whenever prospects are allowed to make recruiting visits again, Henderson said he intends to check out Clemson “for sure.”

“I just want to see how it is, see if it’s a good fit for me,” he added.

Along with Clemson, Henderson holds offers from Alabama, Auburn, Michigan, Florida State, Georgia, Notre Dame, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M and others.

Where do the Tigers stand with Henderson at this point in the process after pulling the trigger on an offer?

“They will be in my recruitment, for sure,” he said. “I will stay in contact with them.”

Henderson is the No. 1 running back and No. 18 overall prospect in the 2022 class according to the 247Sports Composite, while both 247Sports and ESPN consider him the No. 1 running back in the class as well.

