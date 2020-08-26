Spector on Uiagalelei’s future: ‘It’s going to be crazy’

Clemson redshirt freshman wide receiver Brannon Spector has built good chemistry with true freshman quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei while catching passes from him during practice.

Spector has been impressed by Uiagalelei’s talent and performance on the practice fields and believes the former five-star prospect will only get better as he continues to learn the offense and playbook.

“I feel like we’ve definitely developed a nice connection,” Spector said this week. “He’s looking great. He’s a baller. He’s still figuring out the whole offense, but once he gets everything figured out, he’ll be really good. It’s going to be crazy.”

Spector is also high on the potential of one of his fellow receivers, true freshman E.J. Williams, a former four-star recruit and Under Armour All-American from Central High School in Phenix City, Ala.

“E.J.’s looking great,” Spector said. “He’s quick, he’s powerful. He’s going to be a freak by the time he gets a little bit bigger and more developed. But as far as his game right now, he’s looking really good just to be a freshman just out of high school, and I can’t wait to see what kind of receiver he turns out to be because the future’s bright for him.”

On the other side of the ball, true freshman cornerback Malcolm Greene has served as staunch competition for Spector when defending him in practice.

Greene, a four-star product of Highland Springs (Va.) High School, enrolled at Clemson this summer.

“Malcolm’s been looking really well just for a freshman,” Spector said. “He’s definitely stout and he plays strong. That’s what I would say. He’s just really good as far as sitting on routes, and off the line, he’s really good. He’s got really good feet on him.”

