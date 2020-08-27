Clemson cornerback sees bright future ahead for Ajou, Williams

Clemson redshirt junior cornerback LeAnthony Williams sees a bright future ahead for the Tigers’ pair of talented true freshmen wide receivers, Ajou Ajou and E.J. Williams.

“I like E.J., I like Ajou,” LeAnthony said following Thursday’s practice. “They’re both great receivers. Real young, different playing styles, but they’re both great receivers.”

Ajou, a native of Brooks, Alberta, who became Clemson’s first-ever international signee in December, didn’t move to the U.S. until 2019 and only played two years of high school football — one in Canada and one in the states at Clearwater (Fla.) Academy.

So, Ajou faces a learning curve when it comes to playing big-time college football, but LeAnthony has taken notice of the outstanding 6-foot-3, 215-pound athlete’s physical gifts and natural ability.

“He’s really just big and strong,” Williams said of Ajou, who enrolled at Clemson this summer. “He’s a really raw player but he’s going to be great when the years come on down the line.”

As for E.J. Williams, a product of Central High School in Phenix City, Ala., LeAnthony had a chance to watch him compete this summer when he participated in Cam Newton’s annual 7-on-7 tournament.

“E.J. is a really smooth receiver,” LeAnthony said. “I kind of met E.J. during the summer when he was playing with 7-on-7 with Cam. So, I got to see E.J. get to play a little bit.”

— Photo Courtesy Clemson Athletic Communications

