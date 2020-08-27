Former Clemson star’s father is found

Mackensie Alexander’s father, Jean Odney Alexandre, has been found and he has been found alive.

According to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Alexandre made contact with a ranger at Kissimmee Prairie Preserve State Park in Okeechobee County (Fla.) at 7:15 a.m. Thursday morning.

“He is in good health and is being reunited with his family,” according to the Collier County (Fla.) Sheriff’s Office.

Alexandre had been missing for three days. Alexander and his family are on their way to see him.

The last few days have been difficult for the former Clemson cornerback. Alexandre went missing in Florida on Monday after traveling to Okeechobee (85 miles from his home) to pick palmetto berries in a nearby prairie with another man, according to the release issued by the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office.

The man left Alexandre behind, according to officials. Alexandre was reported missing late Monday.

Alexander left camp in Cincinnati on Tuesday to join the search in finding his father. Alexander was later arrested on Tuesday for one count of battery after he hit a man. He went to the victim’s home to discuss the incident concerning his father, when he and a friend lost their temper with the victim.

Alexander was later released on $2,000 bond.

“Mackensie is distraught and concerned about his father,” Alexander’s attorney Brian Pakett told ESPN on Wednesday. “He’s a loving son and a caring son. His sole concern in this matter right now is finding his father.”

The Bengals released a statement Wednesday that said, “We are aware of the situation. We have no further comment at this time.”

Alexander played at Clemson from 2013-’15, where he was an All-American and All-ACC cornerback. He helped Clemson to a 14-1 record, which ended with an appearance in the 2016 College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

