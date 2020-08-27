Missouri 4-star adds Clemson offer

Clemson extended an offer to a four-star cornerback in the class of 2022 on Thursday.

Toriano Pride of Lutheran North High School in St. Louis, Mo., announced the offer via Twitter.

Pride (5-11, 175) is ranked as the No. 18 cornerback and No. 149 overall prospect in the 2022 class by Rivals.

Along with Clemson, his list of over 20 offers features schools such as Auburn, Florida State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon and Tennessee.

