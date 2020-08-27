Swinney says freshman corner is ‘as good as we’ve signed’

The Clemson football team held its final preseason scrimmage on Wednesday as it continues to prepare for its 2020 season opener at Wake Forest on Sept. 12 in Winston-Salem, N.C.

One of the scrimmage standouts was Malcolm Greene, a talented true freshman cornerback who enrolled at Clemson this summer.

“Malcolm Greene had a couple interceptions,” head coach Dabo Swinney told reporters following the scrimmage.

The Tigers have had no shortage of star corners during Swinney’s tenure as head coach, including Bashaud Breeland, Mackensie Alexander, Trayvon Mullen and A.J. Terrell, to name some.

Considering that, Swinney had extremely high praise for Greene on Wednesday.

“Malcolm Greene is probably as good as we’ve signed,” he said.

Greene – a former four-star prospect who hails from the same high school, Highland Springs, as former Clemson and current Philadelphia Eagles safety K’Von Wallace – originally committed to LSU in October 2019 before flipping to Clemson on the first day of the early signing period last December.

Asked to expand on his sentiment that Greene (5-11, 190) is as good of a player as the Tigers have inked, Swinney said, “He’s just a baller.”

“The guy just gets it,” Swinney continued. “He knows how to play the game, he’s fast, he’s physical, he understands technique, and a very multiple player – he could play anywhere, he really could. He’s more of a true corner than K’Von, but he’s a lot like K’Von.

“He’s a true corner but he can play the boundary, he can play the field. He can play nickel, he can play dime, he can play safety – he can play anything. But he’s got a great knack for special teams. He’s an excellent finisher on the ball and knows how to stay in phase and just does some things naturally that sometimes takes guys a little bit longer. And then physically, he’s in such a great spot.”

Swinney added that Greene is also a very bright student in the classroom.

“He’s a brilliant kid,” Swinney said. “He’s already got an associate’s degree. He showed up to Clemson with an associate’s degree. So, just goes to show you the type of work ethic that he has, the type of focus and also how smart he is.”

