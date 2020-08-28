Two-Minute Drill: Booth has found his swag

This time last year, Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth was dealing with some knee issues that were slowing him down.

The injury, which happened in high school, forced him to miss time in fall camp, which is never good for a freshman, especially a freshman in Brent Venables’ defense.

Booth never truly recovered as the knee nagged him all throughout the 2019 season, which in turn hurt his confidence and his style of play.

But Booth had his knee scoped after the national championship game in January and after sitting out spring practice, he is back to full strength. As he said following Thursday’s practice, he has found his swag, again.

