Two-Minute Drill: Williams' positive energy benefits young secondary

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has been singing the praises of graduate senior LeAnthony Williams.

It would have been easy for Williams to transfer to another school where he could have received more playing time, but he decided to stay at Clemson and see things through.

The veteran player had a good spring and fall camp and is ready to help the Tigers this season at cornerback. His positive energy has played a role in developing Clemson’s young secondary.

—video clips courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communications