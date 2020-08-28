Who will start, Booth or Goodrich or is it someone else?

When Clemson opens the 2020 football season on Sept. 12, Derion Kendrick will start at one corner position, but who will start on the opposite side of the field is still up in the air.

Right now, the battle seems to be between junior Mario Goodrich and sophomore Andrew Booth. Both have had played well in camp and both have missed some time, too.

“It is up to the coaches. It is whatever they feel like,” Booth said after practice Thursday night. “Whoever is the best at that spot you will see out there for us.”

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said earlier this week there is no clear leader to start at the corner position opposite Kendrick, but he has liked the competition he has been seeing from guys like Booth, Goodrich, Sheridan Jones, LeAnthony Williams and freshmen Malcolm Greene and Fred Davis.

“It has been competitive, and everybody is out here trying to get work,” Booth said. “Coach [Mike] Reed, he rotates it pretty well. He mixes it up. Everybody just goes out there and he calls it and you just do what you do and show what you got.”

Booth has made big strides since camp began earlier this month. After missing the spring as he recovered from a scope of his knee in January, he has come out like a new player and has received compliments from his teammates and coaches on his level of performance.

Swinney singled him out as one of the best players from Wednesday’s scrimmage, saying he had perhaps his best day of practice to this point.

“I think I bring a different kind of athleticism. A different athleticism and charisma,” said Booth, who did say he missed a few days of practice after getting a little banged up, but it was not his knee. “I feel like my teammates trust me and my team trusts me.”

Now the question is, has Booth done enough to become the Tigers’ new starting cornerback?

“I feel like, you can say you have done enough, but it is up to the coaches at the end of the day,” he said. “Everybody can get better. I can definitely get better. It is just me realizing it is me versus me every day taking the field.”

