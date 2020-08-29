Clemson stands ‘very high’ with top CB after offer

St. Louis (Mo.) Lutheran North four-star cornerback Toriano Pride, a well-regarded class of 2022 prospect, picked up an offer from Clemson on Wednesday after communicating with cornerbacks coach Mike Reed in the days leading up to the offer.

“It felt really good,” Pride said to The Clemson Insider after receiving the offer. “I was very happy and excited. I’ve been talking to Coach Reed for a few days. We kind of built a little relationship. He was telling me how he likes my film and stuff, and he brought it back to the coaching staff and they said they really liked me. He said he brought me up to Coach Swinney, and Coach Swinney was like, ‘Yeah, we can get him.’”

Pride (5-11, 175) is ranked among the top 150 prospects in the 2022 class regardless of position by Rivals.

“I have great speed, I can cover, I’m quick and I have very long arms,” he said, describing himself as a corner.

Along with Clemson, Pride’s list of over 20 offers features schools such as Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon and Tennessee.

Pride is waiting until next Tuesday, Sept. 1 – the date when college coaches can begin actively reaching out to junior prospects – to see which schools contact him. After Sept. 1, he will be able to start figuring out which schools really want him.

“There’s a few schools that are showing a lot of love, but they can’t really hit me up first,” he said. “So, I’ll find out September 1. I know what schools are interested in me, but I don’t know (which ones are) really recruiting hard because they can’t contact me first.”

Pride says right now, his recruitment is “all wide open,” and he is looking to make his commitment “next year around this time going into [his] senior year.”

When that time comes, several different factors will play a key role in determining his college decision.

“The most part is my position coach because that’s who I’m going to be around 99 percent of the time,” he said. “The team, if I like the people that’s going to be in the locker room with me. The school, and my chances of getting on the field early as possible.”

Pride is definitely interested in what Clemson has to offer, and he says the Tigers are well-positioned in his recruitment after pulling the trigger on an offer.

“They’re very high,” he said. “They’re one of my favorites, I can say that.”

Pride is ranked by Rivals as the No. 5 prospect from Missouri, No. 18 cornerback and No. 149 overall prospect nationally for the class of 2022.

