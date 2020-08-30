Not the freshman everyone expected to hear about

When fall camp started way back on Aug. 5, a lot of people were anxious to hear how freshmen like Bryan Bresee, D.J. Uiagalelei, Myles Murphy, Demonte Capehart, Fred Davis and Demarkcus Bowman were doing.

And though those guys have had good camps and have all been singled out at one point or another by the Clemson coaching staff, the guy who has probably got the most attention in camp is cornerback Malcolm Greene.

“He is just a baller. The guy just gets it,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said. “He knows how to play the game. He is fast, he is physical. He understands technique and is a very multiple player. He could play anywhere. He really could.”

Greene has produced an interception in each of the last two scrimmages and is seriously battling for playing time. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound corner comes to Clemson from Highland Springs High School in Richmond, Va. The same school that produced K’Von Wallace, Clemson’s All-ACC safety who now plays for the Philadelphia Eagles.

“He is more of a true corner than K’Von, but he is a lot like K’Von,” Swinney said.

“Let me just tell you those guys do some coaching up there in Virginia at Highland Springs. They do a great job because we have had two players and both those guys from the day they got here were productive.”

Wallace was a three-year starter for the Tigers and played in 59 games during his Clemson career. Swinney and company can only hope they get the same from Greene.

“Malcolm is another guy like that. He is a true corner, but he can play the boundary and he can play the field,” Swinney said. “He can play nickel, he can play dime, he can play safety. He can play anything. But he has a great knack for special teams. He is an excellent finisher on the ball.”

Greene is also very smart. He comes to Clemson with an associate degree in hand.

“He just does some things naturally that sometimes takes guys a little bit longer, then physically, he is in such a great spot. He is a brilliant kid. He already has an associate degree. He showed up at Clemson with an associate degree. It just goes to show you the type of work ethic he has and the type of focus, and also how smart he is.”