Top-100 OL target updates recruitment, decision timeline

On July 4, Clemson class of 2022 offensive line target Addison Nichols narrowed down his list of nearly 30 scholarship offers when he named his top 12 schools via social media.

The Tigers made the cut for the four-star offensive tackle and top-100 national prospect from Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian School, as did Alabama, Auburn, Duke, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, LSU, Ohio State, Southern Cal and Tennessee.

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with Nichols, who explained why he included Clemson among his favorites.

“Definitely their overall domination of the ACC and college football in general,” he said. “Whenever I’ve done visits there or camps there – I’ve been doing camps there since seventh grade – I’ve always enjoyed the campus. The campus is amazing. I enjoy the staff. I like what they’re doing there.”

Now that Nichols has whittled down his lengthy offer list, the next step for him in the recruiting process is getting around and checking out schools in his top group that he hasn’t yet visited. Unfortunately, he cannot do so until the NCAA’s dead period is over, and right now, all on-campus recruiting remains suspended through at least Sept. 30.

“I’m really just waiting for them to open up recruiting visits,” Nichols said. “I’m trying to go out, see some of the schools that I haven’t seen, because I’m trying to have a top five by December. So, I want to narrow it down, but I want to be able to go visit the schools I haven’t so I can kind of see what it’s like there and how it is instead of what the internet says, just kind of feel it for myself.”

Nichols named Florida, Florida State, LSU, Ohio State and Southern Cal as some of the schools he really wants to visit for the first time, and he would also like to get back to Clemson if he can so he can learn more about its academics.

“I’d really like to do a tour of the academic side,” he said, “like go around with a player or someone there that is involved and knows a lot about the academics, and kind of take me around the building, maybe talk to a few of the professors, kind of see what their program is about. I haven’t really seen that side of it. I’ve seen the football side, and then the dorm and cafeteria. That’s about it.”

Looking ahead, Nichols has a timeframe in mind for when he would ideally like to render his commitment and wrap up his recruiting process.

“I’d like to have it done by the end of my junior year,” he said. “So, the end of May, latest the beginning of June. I’m graduating early, so I want to have that last summer and last semester of school just not having to worry about it, taking a break from it.”

There are several important factors that will weigh heavily into Nichols’ college decision when he makes it.

“Definitely the feel I have on the campus, how I feel there, how I get along with the coaching staff and the players,” he said. “I’m trying to get into business, so I want to see how I feel about their business program, stuff like that.”

Where does Clemson stand with Nichols right now among the other programs in his top 12?

“They’re definitely towards the top of the list,” he said. “I’d like to start talking with them as soon as possible once things kind of open up. So, September will definitely be a lot easier. They’ll be able to let me know when they want to talk and stuff like that.”

Sept. 1 is the date when college coaches can begin initiating contact with prospects in their junior year of high school.

Nichols is ranked as a top-100 prospect in the 2022 class by all the major recruiting services. According to the 247Sports Composite, he is the No. 8 prospect from Georgia, No. 6 offensive tackle and No. 57 overall prospect in the class.

