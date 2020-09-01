ACC announces kickoff time for Wake Forest game

The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners have announced the game times and networks for the first two weeks of the 2020 football season.

Also included are the times and networks for four other ACC contests later this season and Notre Dame’s games against ACC opponents that were announced earlier today.

Thursday, Sept. 10

UAB at Miami, 8 p.m., ACCN

Saturday, Sept. 12

Syracuse at North Carolina, Noon, ACCN

Duke at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m., NBC (announced earlier today)

Georgia Tech at Florida State, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Austin Peay at Pitt, 4 p.m., ACCN

Clemson at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m., ABC

Western Kentucky at Louisville, 8 p.m., ACCN

Saturday, Sept. 19

Syracuse at Pitt, Noon, ACCN

Boston College at Duke, Noon, RSN

USF at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m., USA Network (announced earlier today)

UCF at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Charlotte at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m., RSN

Virginia at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m., ABC*

Miami at Louisville, 3:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m., ABC*

The Citadel at Clemson, 4 p.m., ACCN

Wake Forest at NC State, 8 p.m., ACCN

*decision will be made after the games of Sept. 12

Friday, Oct. 9

Louisville at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m., ESPN

Campbell at Wake Forest, 8 p.m., ACCN

Saturday, Oct. 10

Florida State at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m., NBC (announced earlier today)

Saturday, Oct. 17

Louisville at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m., NBC (announced earlier today)

Friday, Nov. 6

Miami at NC State, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Saturday, Nov. 7

Clemson at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m., NBC (announced earlier today)

Friday, Nov. 20

Syracuse at Louisville, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

The ACC's previous announcements about its planned return to competition:

–courtesy ACC Communications

