Clemson Football: A unified team is a dangerous team

With nine days left before the 2020 season starts, what have we learned about this year’s Clemson team?

No surprise, it’s going to be pretty darn good.

It appears the leadership on the 2020 edition is as good as advertised when you hear the stories about guys like Trevor Lawrence, Amari Rodgers, Cornell Powell, Darien Rencher, Nyles Pinckney, James Skalski, Mike Jones, K.J. Henry and Nolan Turner. I’m sure I left someone out, but just hearing their stories and how behind the scenes they have motivated and inspired their teammates to stick with it during these tough times says a lot about the makeup of this team.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney talked about the leadership of this year’s team way back in the spring before the pandemic hit. He commented about their focus, work ethic and desire to succeed. In April he felt that this team had the pieces and people in place to overcome the obstacles they have certainly faced during the pandemic.

Obviously, the number one concern still lies on the offensive line. Clemson’s first unit is fine. Led by All-ACC left tackle Jackson Carman and left guard Matt Bockhorst, the first-team offensive line has held up quite well in camp, despite replacing four starters.

However, the question about the second group remains the same. There is talented there, but all five lack experience. The continuity has also suffered due to so many guys missing practice time because of injury or protocol reasons.

The concerns at wide receiver were only temporary in camp. Rodgers missed some time, so did Joseph Ngata and Frank Ladson and some wondered if that might hurt Clemson with it having to replace Tee Higgins and Justyn Ross, who is out for the season.

However, Clemson has a ton of talent at the wide receiver position. With Ngata and Ladson out, freshman E.J. Williams got more reps, while Powell continued his progression and is poised to have a breakout year.

Rodgers says he is hundred percent better than he was last year and now that he has taken the knee brace off, he feels faster. Swinney said the senior had an unbelievable camp. Brannon Spector has also come along, and the addition of tight end Braden Galloway to the passing game will give Clemson another weapon the Tigers’ opponents have to adjust to.

Defensively, Clemson will go back to its normal 4-3 scheme now that it has more experienced and talented depth up front. With the addition of freshmen like Myles Murphy, Bryan Bresee and DeMonte Capehart, to go along with experienced players like K.J. Henry, Tyler Davis, Justin Foster, Jordan Williams and Pinckney, the defensive front is once again the strength of the defense.

Linebacker seems to be in pretty good shape with Jones, Baylon Spector and Skalski, though there are question marks behind them, especially when it comes to experienced depth.

But the deficiencies at linebacker can be masked when a team has a very good defensive front and an even better secondary.

Swinney has said all along this might be the best secondary he has had in his 12 years as head coach at Clemson. That is saying a lot considering all the NFL talent Clemson has produced at cornerback and safety during his time.

Granted the Tigers are having to replace both of its starting safeties and A.J. Terrell at cornerback, but Derion Kendrick had a tremendous camp and Andrew Booth and Mario Goodrich seem to be locked in a good battle at the opposite corner position that will go into the regular season. The additions of Fred Davis and Malcolm Greene has provided more depth to go along with guys like Sheridan Jones and LeAnthony Williams, who Swinney says have also had excellent camps.

At safety, the Tigers are as deep and talented as they have been in quite some time. Turner is the leader of the group and will start alongside Lannden Zanders, who had a great spring and fall camp. Ray Thornton, Joseph Charleston and Jalyn Phillips continued their progression and will provide quality depth to go along with the additions of freshmen R.J. Mickens and Tyler Venables.

Another thing to consider, while other teams have had players leave or opt out due to concerns about COVID-19 or their draft stock, Clemson has stay unified, and a unified team is a dangerous team.

