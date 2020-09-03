Clemson senior admits he might use the extra year of eligibility

Two weeks ago, the NCAA Division I Council approved a proposal to grant all fall student-athletes an extra year of eligibility, even if they play this fall or in the spring.

The NCAA’s ruling comes after it decided to postpone all fall sports championships until the spring due to its concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic. The Big Ten and Pac 12, along with a few other FBS conferences decided to postpone the fall as well, while the ACC, SEC and Big 12, along with the AAC, Sun Belt and Conference USA have decided to play.

So, what does this mean for a player like Nyles Pinckney? The Clemson defensive end redshirted in 2016 and when the top-ranked Tigers visit Wake Forest a week from Saturday to open their 2020 football season, it will mark his fifth year in the program.

“We are very appreciative to the NCAA, especially in a year like this because anything can happen,” Pinckney said. “We can start the season and, knock on wood, they could cut it short if there are too many cases or something happens.”

Even if Clemson plays all 11 of its scheduled games in 2020, and it is offered the opportunity to play in the ACC Championship Game and the College Football Playoff, Pickney and the other seniors or graduate students will have the option to play one more year of college football if they desire.

Since the ruling came out, Pinckney admitted he has thought about the opportunity of coming back to Clemson for another year here and there.

“I not only want to go to the NFL, but I want to put myself in the best situation because I know I can get better each and every day,” he said. “Last year, I didn’t feel I played that well, but I am glad I had my fifth year. But if I feel like I need another opportunity, I got that year to use.”

It is going to be interesting to see how draft eligible players and seniors like Pinckney, along with the schools, navigate through this one-time NCAA ruling.

