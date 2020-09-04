2020 Preseason ACC Player of the Year announced

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was named the media’s choice Friday as the 2020 ACC Preseason Player of the Year.

This is the second year in a row, Lawrence was named the media’s choice as Preseason Player of the Year. Of course, at the end of last season, his teammate Travis Etienne was named the conference’s best player for a second straight year.

The top-ranked Tigers are predicted to finish first in the ACC by 132 of the media panel’s 134 voters and are also picked to win the ACC Football Championship Game. In addition to Lawrence selected as the ACC Preseason Player of the Year, Clemson led all schools with five players voted to the 27-member 2020 Preseason All-ACC Team.

Lawrence was named ACC Preseason Player of the Year on 100 ballots, and Clemson senior running back Travis Etienne – the ACC Player of the Year each of the past two seasons – received 30 votes. The pair have led Clemson to a combined 29-1 record over the past two seasons, highlighted by the national title two years ago and a berth in the CFP National Championship Game last January.

In his two years at Clemson, Lawrence has thrown for 6,945 yards with 66 touchdowns and just 12 interceptions. In all, he has played in 30 games.

Last year, he earned First-Team All-ACC honors at quarterback, while throwing for 3,665 yards with 36 touchdowns against eight interceptions. He also rushed for 563 yards and scored nine touchdowns on the ground. Lawrence did not throw an interception in his last eight games, ending the season with 239 consecutive passes thrown without an interception, breaking his own Clemson record.

The projected top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft is 25-1 as Clemson’s starting quarterback. He led the Tigers to a national championship in 2018, the first team since 1897 to post a perfect 15-0 record. He was the ACC Rookie of the Year that season and was the first freshman since 1985 to lead his team to a national championship.

Lawrence has a cannon for an arm and, as his numbers have shown, he makes great decisions with the football. His mobility in the pocket is underrated, as he climbs and uses the pocket to extend plays better than anyone in college football. He can also be an elusive runner in the open field, something he proved with his 67-yard touchdown run against Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl.

ACC Player of the Year

1. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson – 100

2. Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson – 30

3. Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina – 1

4. Chazz Surratt, LB, North Carolina – 1

5. Ian Book, QB, Notre Dame – 1

6. Carlos Basham Jr., DE, Wake Forest – 1

