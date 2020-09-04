Clemson standing out ‘more and more’ to top in-state prospect

Greer (S.C.) four-star wide receiver Jaleel Skinner’s phone has been blowing up since this past Tuesday, Sept. 1, the first day college football coaches were allowed by NCAA rules to directly contact class of 2022 recruits.

Skinner, one of the top junior prospects in the Palmetto State, told The Clemson Insider he has heard from “a ton of schools” since coaches could start actively recruiting him.

“It’s been a lot,” he said. “To name a few, Oregon, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Florida, Georgia Tech, Missouri, Michigan, Howard, Purdue, just to name a few.”

Members of Clemson’s staff, specifically wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham and area recruiter Danny Pearman, have reached out to Skinner as well.

“They were saying that they were excited to be able to contact me,” he said.

Skinner (6-5, 210) is likewise excited that the Tigers can initiate electronic contact with him anytime now through text messaging, direct messaging via social media, etc.

“I am looking forward to getting to talk to them whenever and building a great relationship,” he said.

Skinner shared on Twitter a graphic edit from the Clemson football program sent to him by the coaches.

South Carolina, Florida, Penn State and Virginia Tech are some of the programs that have done a good job of recruiting Skinner early in the process, but his recruitment appears to be pretty wide open at this point.

While Skinner does not have a formal group of favorites right now, Clemson is one of the schools starting to stick out to him despite the fact he has not yet received an offer from the Tigers.

“They are beginning to stand out more and more every day,” he said.

Skinner is ranked as a top-100 prospect in the 2022 class regardless of position by ESPN (No. 79), 247Sports (No. 82) and the 247Sports Composite (No. 99). All of the major recruiting services consider him one of the top five prospects in South Carolina for the next cycle.

