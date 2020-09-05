Do ACCN analysts see Clemson slipping up in 2020?

Looking at Clemson’s 2020 football schedule during Saturday’s edition of “The Huddle” on the ACC Network, analysts Eric Mac Lain, E.J. Manuel and Mark Richt all agreed they don’t envision the Tigers slipping up against any of their 11 opponents during the regular season.

Manuel joked that the only way he can see the Tigers maybe stumbling this season is when they run down the Hill.

“I don’t see them stumbling at all throughout the season,” Manuel said. “I don’t think there’s a team that really poses a threat to the Tigers right now. Now, this is outside of injuries. Obviously with the COVID protocol, if somebody comes up and gets sick, maybe that might make a difference. But right now on paper, I don’t see anybody beating them.”

Richt agreed, saying he doesn’t see a loss on Clemson’s schedule, even though the Tigers have to travel to South Bend to face Notre Dame on Nov. 7.

“I know they’re playing at Notre Dame and Notre Dame fans will be getting excited about all that, but I’ve got a feeling that’s not going to last very long as far as the fun for the Golden Domers,” Richt said. “But I don’t see a loss, to be quite frank with you. I think these guys are too powerful. They’ve got the great quarterback. Their defensive line is unbelievable. They’ve got probably eight guys they can roll in and out of there, and the first four are just major studs. So, it’s going to be tough to knock Clemson off the perch.”

Mac Lain echoed the sentiments of Manuel and Richt, adding that if former five-star prospect Bryan Bresee lives up to the hype as a true freshman, Clemson’s defense will be difficult to move the ball against.

“I’m right there with both of these guys — especially a little bit of a slow start, you ease into the schedule,” Mac Lain said. “It ramps up in November when you see playing teams like Pitt, Florida State and again Notre Dame. But I don’t think the Tigers are going to have any problem with this schedule, and again, there’s so much talent. And Coach (Richt) kind of hit it, with the defensive line especially, it’s just another five-star rolling in — a guy like Bryan Bresee, who was one of the top recruits in America. Coaches have been raving about this guy, comparing him to Christian Wilkins even. So, if he shows that at all, this Tiger defense is going to be right back to being dominant.”

