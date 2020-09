By Will Vandervort | 1 hour ago

Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson signed one of the biggest contracts by a quarterback in NFL history on Saturday.

Watson signed a four-year deal with the Texans that will give him $111 million guaranteed to stay in Houston. His guaranteed money is second only to Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes in NFL history.

Overall, Watson signed a four-year, $160 million contract extension with the Houston Texans.

Here is what is being said about the former Tiger quarterback’s big contract on Twitter.

