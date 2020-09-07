5-star edge rusher talks Clemson, ‘booming’ recruitment

Philadelphia (Pa.) Imhotep Institute five-star defensive end/outside linebacker Enai White boasts more than 40 scholarship offers, so it’s no surprise his phone has been blowing up and his mailbox has been filling up since last Tuesday, Sept. 1, when college coaches could begin directly contacting and sending recruiting materials to prospects in their junior year of high school.

“Man, since Tuesday, the recruiting process has been booming,” White told The Clemson Insider. “My phone’s been going all crazy. I got like crazy mail and stuff, but yeah, it’s been definitely booming the past few days.”

White (6-5, 225) – the No. 2 weakside defensive end and No. 25 overall prospect in the 2022 class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings – named just some of the schools that have reached out to him since Sept. 1.

“Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State, Tennessee, Penn State, Florida’s been hitting me up heavy, Mississippi State,” he listed.

For the Tigers, it was defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall who contacted White, who received an offer from Clemson via Hall in early August.

“Every time he reaches out to me, we just talk about how they want to make me a better player and a better man on and off the field,” White said.

When White looks at Clemson as one of his college opportunities, a few things stand out to him about the Tigers, including their history of success developing and sending defensive linemen to the NFL.

“They produce, they win, and you can tell they work hard,” White said of what he likes about Dabo Swinney’s program. “A tight ship is run over there.”

While the recruiting process can become burdensome and stressful for some prospects, or simply get annoying over time, White is enjoying his recruitment and not taking for granted the position he is in as a coveted recruit.

“It’s a blessing,” he said. “This is what I waited for. Some people say it’s irritating, but I see it as a blessing.”

White is considered a defensive end by 247Sports and ESPN, while Rivals rates him as an outside linebacker. He is ranked as a top-100 national prospect in the 2022 class by all three services with 247Sports the highest on him, tabbing him as the No. 5 overall player regardless of position.

