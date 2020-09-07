Predictions for Clemson, college football season

It is officially game week.

Clemson will kick off the 2020 football season Saturday when it travels to Winston-Salem, N.C., to take on the Demon Deacons of Wake Forest.

It seems like a lifetime ago when we all last saw the Tigers take the field. Of course, I am sure no one who is reading this column wants to remember Clemson’s last football game but look how much has happened in the world since that national championship game nearly eight months ago.

But here we are. Despite a global pandemic that shut down the sports world for more than two months and everything that has happened in between, as we have all tried to come together as one, we are finally here. We are at a place that quite frankly I did not think we would ever get to.

So, what should we expect in 2020? Will we make it through a season without any interruption or stoppage of play?

Here are my predictions for the 2020 football?

Will we get through the regular season? Yes

Will we get through the playoff? Yes

Will Clemson win the ACC? Yes

Will Clemson go undefeated: No. I think the end of the year, when the Tigers play three of their final four games on the road, will allow someone to sneak up and upset them. Who will it be? I am not sure, but I think with all that is going on, and what potentially could happen throughout the year, they will not be able to stay focused enough to go undefeated.

Will anyone in college football go undefeated? No

Who will play Clemson in the ACC Championship Game? North Carolina

Will Clemson make the College Football Playoff? Yes

Who are the four teams that will make the CFP? Clemson, Alabama, Oklahoma and Florida

How many yards will Travis Etienne rush for: 1,300 yards

How many touchdowns will Etienne score? 21

How many yards will Trevor Lawrence throw for: 3,600 yards

How many touchdown passes will Lawrence throw? 35

Will Clemson have a 1,000-yard receiver? Yes

Will Clemson have a receiver catch at least 13 touchdowns? Yes

Who will lead Clemson in receptions? Amari Rodgers

Who will lead Clemson in touchdown receptions? Joseph Ngata

Who will lead Clemson in receiving yards? Ngata

Will Clemson lead the ACC in scoring? Yes

Will Clemson lead the ACC in total offense? Yes

Will Clemson lead the ACC in total defense? Yes

Will Clemson lead the ACC in scoring defense? Yes

Who will lead Clemson in tackles? James Skalski

Who will lead Clemson in sacks? K.J. Henry

Who will lead Clemson in TFL? Tyler Davis

Who will lead Clemson in interceptions? Andrew Booth

Will a Clemson player win the Heisman Trophy? No

Who will play for the National Championship? Clemson vs. Alabama

Who will win the national championship? Clemson

