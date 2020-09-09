Saturday’s game will be an opener like no other for Clemson

Dabo Swinney has been playing and coaching football for a long time, the majority of his life in fact. The first week of a new season is always special for the Clemson coach just because there is so much to do, and the excitement of the first game is upon them.

However, with COVID-19, and all the things that have gone on around the world this year, never has Swinney been this excited for a first game than he is for Saturday’s game at Wake Forest.

“Probably as excited about this opening week as my very first one as a head coach,” he said. “Just because of all it has taken to get here. I am super proud of all the people in our organization, President (Jim) Clements all the way down. Our staff and our support staff and all that has taken place to get us to this point.”

There was a time when it did not appear there was going to be a college football season. However, the ACC, along with the SEC and Big 12, continued to push forward, even after the Big Ten and Pac-12 closed their doors on fall sports.

But here they are, with Week 1 now three days away, the top-ranked Tigers are about to open a season that has already taken on so many challenges just to get this point.

“I am really proud of our team. These guys have been amazing,” Swinney said. “I have seen our culture win the day, if you will, through this tough time we have all dealt with since March. This is a very close football team. This is a well led team. A very smart team and it is an excited team and it is a committed team.”

Swinney is anxious to see this year’s team, the 125th team in Clemson football history, play against the Demon Deacons on Saturday at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.

“I can’t wait to see them play and get to do what they love to do, being able to get back to doing something that they love,” he said. “It is really exciting to be at this point. We will see where we are.”

