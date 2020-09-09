Two-Minute Drill: Turner is holding himself to a higher standard

Clemson safety Nolan Turner is excited about Saturday’s opener at Wake Forest. It’s going to be a little different experience for the safety than it has been in recent years.

Instead of following the lead of guys like K’Von Wallace and Tanner Muse, Turner now takes the lead in the secondary and is the veteran all the young players look up to.

“I have got to hold myself to a higher standard. Always continue to be that leader and lead by example. It has been fun to be with these guys, hear their questions and be able to answer them. Be that old head now, it has been a good experience for me. I have definitely grown throughout this time.”