Uiagalelei ‘very similar’ to Watson and Lawrence, yet different

Clemson freshman quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei is a lot like Trevor Lawrence and Deshaun Watson were when they were freshmen for the Tigers in terms of his football IQ, understanding of the game and ability to learn fast.

However, there is a big difference between where Uiagalelei is from a size and strength standpoint right now as opposed to where Watson and Lawrence were when they stepped foot on campus.

“He’s very similar, he’s just 250 (pounds),” Swinney said during his press conference Tuesday, comparing Uiagalelei to Watson and Lawrence at the same age. “He’s just physically ahead of where those guys were. But from a mental standpoint, he’s very, very similar.”

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott likewise sees similarities between Uiagalelei and Lawrence, specifically.

“He’s cut from the same cloth,” Elliott said during fall camp. “You’re seeing that they share that same poise, the demeanor, the command. Nothing is overwhelming. I think that they’re similar from a protection standpoint, they both have good foundations, they understand it. So, I’d say they’re very similar at the same age, but it’s because they’ve got those same qualities. They were very well coached coming out of high school. Nothing rattles them. They’ve got the big arms, they can make the throw.”

Uiagalelei enrolled at Clemson in January accompanied by no shortage of hype and high expectations, and the former five-star prospect has lived up to his billing in practice while battling redshirt freshman Taisun Phommachanh for the backup quarterback role behind Lawrence.

“He’s just as advertised,” Swinney said of Uiagalelei during fall camp. “He’s just a very gifted player. He’s 250 pounds. He’s just not a typical freshman coming in here, and then he has just really picked things up quickly.”

