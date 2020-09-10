Clemson commit on 2021 class: ‘We’re gonna be sick’

Clemson four-star defensive end commit Cade Denhoff began his senior season with a bang last Friday night, setting the tone in Lakeland (Fla.) Christian School’s 50-0 blowout of St. John Paul II (Tallahassee, Fla.).

Denhoff posted a pair of sacks in the victory and set up Lakeland Christian’s first score of the game when he tackled the opposing punter at the 11-yard line following an errant snap. Denhoff played on both sides of the ball in the contest, also seeing action at tight end.

The Clemson Insider caught up with the future Tiger about his strong season opener and much more.

“It feels really great,” he said of starting his senior campaign off on the right foot, both individually and with his team. “The team played great and I feel good to have had a good start.”

Up next for Denhoff and Lakeland Christian is a home affair with Seffner (Fla.) Christian on Friday night.

Looking ahead, Denhoff has a couple of goals he hopes to accomplish for the season.

“Individual, just lead the team well,” he said, “and team wise, 15-0 state champs.”

The 6-foot-5 Denhoff was a little bit under 240 pounds over the summer but has since bulked up some more and now checks in at 245 pounds, which is close to the weight he wants to play at in college.

“I’d like to be 250 when I get to Clemson,” he said.

Speaking of the Tigers, Denhoff gave his prediction for their season opener at Wake Forest on Saturday, as well as their 2020 season overall.

“35-0 vs. WF,” he said, “and national champs for the season.”

Denhoff, who committed to Clemson back in January, continues to stay in touch with the coaching staff.

“The coaches are just keeping up with me,” he said, “and informing me on how they are preparing for the season.”

A top-100 national prospect per multiple recruiting services, Denhoff is a big part of the Tigers’ 2021 recruiting class that is currently ranked as the No. 5 class in the country according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Denhoff loves how the class — which is comprised of 15 commitments right now — is shaping up, and he sees a lot of potential in the group.

“The 2021 class is stacked,” he said. “We’re gonna be sick.”

Denhoff is ranked as the No. 10 defensive end and No. 81 overall prospect in the 2021 class by ESPN, while he is tabbed as the No. 8 strong-side defensive end and No. 92 overall prospect in the class by 247Sports.

