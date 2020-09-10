Top tight end prospect hears from the Tigers

The recruiting process has been a pleasant surprise for Pilot Mountain (N.C.) East Surry four-star tight end Benjamin Gosnell since Sept. 1, when, per NCAA rules, college football coaches could begin reaching out to prospects in the 2022 class.

Gosnell, a 6-foot-4, 220-pound high school junior, told The Clemson Insider he didn’t expect to be contacted by as many coaches as he has over the past week or so.

“It’s been a blast,” he said. “I didn’t realize I was on so many schools’ radar.”

Gosnell, who holds nearly 20 scholarship offers, named just some of the programs he has heard from since the calendar turned to September.

“OSU, Clemson, PSU, UNC, Texas A&M, Nebraska, Iowa, Florida, Georgia, and that’s not the half of it,” he said. “Just the main ones that come to mind.”

Offensive coordinator Tony Elliott and tight ends coach Danny Pearman have reached out to Gosnell on Clemson’s behalf.

“Coach Elliott and Coach Pearman sent me edits,” he said, “and Pearman also texted me letting me know he’s looking forward to recruiting me.”

While Clemson has yet to pull the trigger on an offer to Gosnell, he is glad just to be garnering interest from the Tigers early in the process.

“I’ve always loved Clemson,” he said, “and to be on a team’s radar like Clemson is the best feeling.”

According to Gosnell, a small handful of schools among those on his offer list are starting to stand out to him at this stage of his recruitment.

“OSU, Florida, UNC and LSU,” he listed.

Gosnell is ranked as high as the No. 5 tight end in the 2022 class right now by Rivals, which considers him a top-250 national prospect (No. 240 overall) regardless of position.

