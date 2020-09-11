Stewart, O-Line ready for challenge at Wake Forest

Clemson released a depth chart this week filled with underclassmen particularly on the offensive line ahead of its matchup at Wake Forest.

The top-ranked Tigers benefit from veterans on the left side of the line and at center. But have a host of younger players on the right side of the offensive line and in backup positions who have yet to prove themselves in the trenches.

Graduate Cade Stewart has seen these young linemen grow exponentially throughout fall camp and is confident in their versatility and ability to handle the pressure of a mounting conference-only schedule.

“I would say the biggest thing for our offense is versatility and I know those guys have had to rotate into a lot of different spots on the interior line that they weren’t accustomed to,” Stewart said.

Last season the Tigers started four seniors on the offensive line and all five starters earned All-ACC recognition. This year, Clemson returns just one starter on the offensive front from the 2019 team in junior left tackle Jackson Carman.

A Six Mile, S.C., native, Stewart has cemented himself as the starting center, but a lot of question marks surround both the youth and inexperience on the offensive line. Stewart has played 698 snaps in 37 games for the Tigers during his career but he brings just one start to the offensive line.

Clemson’s new center has confidence in the young group of linemen and feels offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell’s emphasis on cross-training at different positions has helped acclimate the unit throughout the offseason.

“Coach Caldwell likes to throw you a wrench every now and then and see if you can play a different position, putting them in that stressful situation has helped them to thrive a lot more and helped them learn a lot more of a perspective on the offensive line on where everything is going,” Stewart said.

Left guard Matt Bockhorst, right guard Will Putnam and right tackle Justin McFadden round out the starting line for the Tigers on Saturday. But it will be interesting to see this unit in action against a prolific Wake Forest defensive line on Saturday, headlined by senior Boogie Basham who recorded 11 sacks in 2019.

Clemson kicks off in an empty stadium against the Demon Deacons on Saturday night at 7:30 pm.