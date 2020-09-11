Tigers do not care how much noise Wake pumps in

Prior to Thursday night’s game between Miami and UAB, the two head coaches came together and tried to decide on a noise level that would be appropriate to pump in through the speakers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

They agreed to not have any artificial noise, leaving the noise to the 13,000 fans that were allowed to attend the game.

When No. 1 Clemson visits Wake Forest Saturday night in Winston-Salem, N.C., Dabo Swinney has no idea what he and Wake head coach Dave Clawson will agree upon. Just for this season, the ACC is allowing crowd noise and music to be pumped into the speakers. The two coaches have to decide prior to kickoff how much noise will be allowed.

There will be no fans at Truist Stadium on Saturday, due to a state law in North Carolina that prevents a mass gathering of people. In a non-COVID-19 world, the top-ranked in the country would have to face a hostile crowd when goes out on the road.

But this will be a whole new issue for the Tigers in 2020.

“I have no idea. This will be a first for me,” Swinney said. “Ask me that question after the game, I guess. I really don’t know. We practice with noise every day. We practice with music every day. So, again, I prefer it to be loud to be honest with you. That’s more normal.”

But there has been nothing normal about 2020 and as the season moves along, that is the one thing that will perhaps remain the same. Most stadiums this year will have more than 25-percent of its stadium’s capacity, including Memorial Stadium in Clemson.

Clemson will allow 19,000 fans into Death Valley for its home opener against The Citadel next week.

“I know when we are here at home, it is loud, loud. When we are on defense or on offense, our fans kind of know how loud to be, but it is never quiet,” Swinney said. “It will not be the same thing. Apparently, we have to meet before the game and decide on what the minimal decibel level as to be when the quarterback is getting ready for the snap.

“You know, I am not getting in the weeds on all of that stuff. I really don’t care. You can play music the whole time for all I care. I am just happy to be getting the chance to play. It is our job to execute regardless if it is loud, quiet, raining, cold, hot, it does not matter. That’s our focus.”

