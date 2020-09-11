What They Are Saying: Watkins shines in season opener

The NFL season kicked off Thursday night and former Clemson receiver Sammy Watkins put on a show for the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs in their 34-20 victory over Houston.
In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what was said on Twitter about Watkins’ performance.
Tyreek this, Mecole that, but don’t sleep on how strong Sammy Watkins finished last year’s championship run 👀 pic.twitter.com/bzqZxdCcxp
— CHIEFS HIGHLIGHTS (@ChiefsHighlight) September 9, 2020
This Clean #JerseySwap goes out to the legend @rcobb18! Thanks for making it possible @Tide !! #ad pic.twitter.com/erg8Rz9Vdn
— King me (@sammywatkins) September 11, 2020
.@SammyWatkins scores!@PatrickMahomes' second TD of the half gives the @Chiefs the lead.
📺: #HOUvsKC on NBC
📱: Watch free on NFL App // Yahoo Sports App: https://t.co/JE1vatFZxv pic.twitter.com/1mlGl3SmcL
— NFL (@NFL) September 11, 2020
Chiefs and Texans snaps (PFF)
Clyde Edwards-Helaire 66%
Darrel Williams 34%
Mecole Hardman 28%
Demarcus Robinson 47%
Sammy Watkins 79%
Tyreek Hill 87%
David Johnson 80%
Duke Johnson 25% (left early with leg injury)
— Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) September 11, 2020
Sammy. Watkins. Will. Not. Be. Denied. pic.twitter.com/f0SN13Z4Mp
— PFF (@PFF) September 11, 2020
first time ever at the chiefs stadium w my client Sammy Watkins ✊🏽 @sammywatkins #chiefs pic.twitter.com/FhrWzO11uD
— jess 🎨 (@jessicajartist) September 11, 2020
With a 2-yard score late in the 2nd quarter, Sammy Watkins now has 4 receiving TD in his last two Week 1 games combined. He has 0 receiving TD in all other regular season games in that span #KickoffWeekend
— NFL Research (@NFLResearch) September 11, 2020
Sammy Watkins is going to have a chance to have a huge game. Kelce destroyed the Texans and Hill always garners attention. That benefits Watkins and of course Clyde Edwards-Helaire…(;
— Daniel Harms (@D_Harms19) September 7, 2020
At halftime, Sammy Watkins currently leads the NFL in receiving yards. pic.twitter.com/98izlgXOEg
— Austin Pendergist (@apthirteen) September 11, 2020
Have a night, @sammywatkins !
7 Receptions
82 Yards
1 TD
W! pic.twitter.com/YzCvIMuDwi
— #ClemsonNFL (@ClemsonPros) September 11, 2020
Sammy Watkins came to play in Week 1 🦎 pic.twitter.com/91fIIKxrzN
— PFF (@PFF) September 11, 2020
.@sammywatkins paving the way for @cheetah 🙌 pic.twitter.com/SftoSwwHYg
— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) September 11, 2020
.@Chiefs @sammywatkins with his 1st TD on a great night; the the shift, the motion, the design, and execution was flawless. #Chiefs used this “ramp up “ period to polish this beautiful machine. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/KJibflXYQ8
— Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) September 11, 2020