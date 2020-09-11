What They Are Saying: Watkins shines in season opener

The NFL season kicked off Thursday night and former Clemson receiver Sammy Watkins put on a show for the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs in their 34-20 victory over Houston.

In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what was said on Twitter about Watkins’ performance.

Tyreek this, Mecole that, but don’t sleep on how strong Sammy Watkins finished last year’s championship run 👀 pic.twitter.com/bzqZxdCcxp — CHIEFS HIGHLIGHTS (@ChiefsHighlight) September 9, 2020

Chiefs and Texans snaps (PFF) Clyde Edwards-Helaire 66%

Darrel Williams 34% Mecole Hardman 28%

Demarcus Robinson 47%

Sammy Watkins 79%

Tyreek Hill 87% David Johnson 80%

Duke Johnson 25% (left early with leg injury) — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) September 11, 2020

first time ever at the chiefs stadium w my client Sammy Watkins ✊🏽 @sammywatkins #chiefs pic.twitter.com/FhrWzO11uD — jess 🎨 (@jessicajartist) September 11, 2020

With a 2-yard score late in the 2nd quarter, Sammy Watkins now has 4 receiving TD in his last two Week 1 games combined. He has 0 receiving TD in all other regular season games in that span #KickoffWeekend — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) September 11, 2020

Sammy Watkins is going to have a chance to have a huge game. Kelce destroyed the Texans and Hill always garners attention. That benefits Watkins and of course Clyde Edwards-Helaire…(; — Daniel Harms (@D_Harms19) September 7, 2020

At halftime, Sammy Watkins currently leads the NFL in receiving yards. pic.twitter.com/98izlgXOEg — Austin Pendergist (@apthirteen) September 11, 2020

Have a night, @sammywatkins ! 7 Receptions

82 Yards

1 TD

W! pic.twitter.com/YzCvIMuDwi — #ClemsonNFL (@ClemsonPros) September 11, 2020

Sammy Watkins came to play in Week 1 🦎 pic.twitter.com/91fIIKxrzN — PFF (@PFF) September 11, 2020