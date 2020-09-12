Freshmen D-linemen dominant in their debut

It did not take long for highly touted Clemson freshmen defensive linemen Bryan Bresee and Myles Murphy, a pair of former five-star prospects, to make an impact in the Tigers’ season-opening 37-13 win over Wake Forest on Saturday night at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Bresee recorded a half-sack against Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman on Clemson’s first defensive series, helping force a punt that led to Clemson’s first touchdown of the game on the ensuing possession.

With the half-sack, Bresee – the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2020 recruiting class – became the first Clemson true freshman to record at least half a sack in a season opener since Dexter Lawrence and Tre Lamar in 2016.

Bresee also showed up on special teams when he blocked a 44-yard field goal attempt by Wake Forest kicker Nick Sciba with eight seconds left in the first quarter, keeping the Demon Deacons off the scoreboard.

Meanwhile, Murphy had a big night as well and made his presence felt with a couple of sacks among his team-leading seven total tackles.

The former consensus top-15 national recruit registered his first career sack early in the second quarter before adding another sack in the third frame.

The debuts of Bresee and Murphy were highly anticipated, and they certainly didn’t disappoint in their first career game as Tigers. If Saturday night was any indication, the future for the talented freshmen is very bright.

