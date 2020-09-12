Lawrence, Tigers in control at the half

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence ran for two touchdowns and threw for another, while completing 18 of 23 passes for 261 yards as the Tigers lead Wake Forest 27-0 at the break in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Running back Travis Etienne rushed 94 yards on 15 carries, while tight end Braden Galloway had five catches for 60 yards. Etienne also two catches for 39 yards. Amari Rogers caught four passes for 69 yards.

Lawrence’s two rushing touchdowns marked the first time in his career he ran for two touchdowns in the same game. Both touchdowns came in the first quarter. His touchdown pass was a 12-yard throw to tight end J.C. Chalk, his first career touchdown.

Lawrence’s first touchdown run was the Tigers’ first score of the season, a 2-yard run with 8:02 to play in the first quarter. That capped a 9-play, 92-yard drive that took 3:29 off the clock.

The next time Clemson got the ball, Lawrence ran in from a yard out on third-and-goal to cap an 80-yard drive. The one-yard run gave the Tigers a 14-0 lead with 2:31 to play in the quarter. Etienne rushed for 48 yards on five carries. Lawrence opened the drive with a 25-yard completion over the middle to Galloway.

Clemson took a 17-0 lead when B.T. Potter nailed a 42-yard field goal with 10:54 to play in the half. Potter’s kick came after the Tigers drove the ball 49 yards in 10 plays and took 4:14 off the clock.

The Tigers scored on three straight drives after going three-and-out on its opening possession.

Clemson took its 24-0 lead when Lawrence found a wide-open Chalk in the back of the end zone with 1:21 to play in the half. The touchdown pass capped a 90-yard, 10-play drive, the Tigers third scoring drive of 80 or more yards on the night.

Potter made a 52-yard field goal as time expired to extend Clemson’s lead to 27-0 at the break.

Clemson finished the first half with 353 yards. The Tigers held Wake Forest to 113 yards and had three sacks.

–courtesy ACC Communications