The rout is on in Winston-Salem

The rout is on in Winston-Salem

Football

The rout is on in Winston-Salem

By 1 hour ago

By |

Top-ranked Clemson is well on its way to a blowout victory over Wake Forest in the season opener on Saturday night at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Travis Etienne scored his first touchdown of the 2020 season on a 2-yard rush with 10:38 left in the third quarter, extending the Tigers’ lead to 34-3.

Etienne’s score finished off a six-play, 75-yard drive that took 2:43.

On the rushing TD, Etienne eclipsed the 100-yard rushing mark for the game and now holds the Clemson record with 18 career 100-yard games, breaking Wayne Gallman’s previous record (17 from 2014-16).

, , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
2hr

Top-ranked Clemson started out the 2020 season in stride and held a 14-0 lead over Wake Forest after the first quarter. The Tigers totaled 169 yards in the quarter and held their opponent to just 87 yards. (…)

reply
3hr

First-ranked Clemson scored its first points of the 2020 season on a two-yard run by Trevor Lawrence to take a 7-0 lead over Wake Forest with 8:02 remaining in the first quarter. The drive covered 92 yards (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home