The rout is on in Winston-Salem

Top-ranked Clemson is well on its way to a blowout victory over Wake Forest in the season opener on Saturday night at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Travis Etienne scored his first touchdown of the 2020 season on a 2-yard rush with 10:38 left in the third quarter, extending the Tigers’ lead to 34-3.

Etienne’s score finished off a six-play, 75-yard drive that took 2:43.

On the rushing TD, Etienne eclipsed the 100-yard rushing mark for the game and now holds the Clemson record with 18 career 100-yard games, breaking Wayne Gallman’s previous record (17 from 2014-16).