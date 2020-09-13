Friday Night Lights: Clemson RB commit goes off in Week 2

Week 2 of the high school football season rolled around Friday night, and per usual, a number of Clemson commits turned in strong performances for their respective teams.

Phil Mafah stole the show with a huge game for Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) in its 55-21 rout of McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.). The four-star running back racked up 223 yards and scored two touchdowns on 16 carries, averaging nearly 14 yards per tote. Both of his touchdowns came in the second half on long runs of 72 and 66 yards.

Jake Briningstool had a big night as well in Ravenwood (Brentwood, Tenn.)’s game vs. Pulaski Academy (Little Rock, Ark.). Ravenwood lost 37-29, but it wasn’t Briningstool’s fault. The four-star tight end recorded four receptions for 76 yards, including a 25-yard touchdown catch midway through the fourth quarter that tied the game at 29. He also recovered an onside kick and returned it 60 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter before hauling in a 2-point conversation catch later in the frame.

Meanwhile, Clemson four-star quarterback commit Bubba Chandler broke off a 70-yard touchdown run, though his North Oconee (Bogart, Ga.) team fell to Ola (McDonough, Ga.) by a score of 37-30.

In other future Tiger action, four-star defensive end Cade Denhoff and Lakeland Christian (Lakeland, Fla.) posted its second straight shutout in a 23-0 win over Seffner Christian (Seffner, Fla.), while four-star linebacker Barrett Carter and North Gwinnett (Suwanee, Ga.) overcame a 21-9 deficit in the third quarter for a 44-21, comeback victory at Jones County (Gray, Ga.). Four-star offensive lineman Dietrick Pennington and Evangelical Christian (Cordova, Tenn.) fell to Houston (Germantown, Tenn.), 48-10.

Stay tuned to TCI each week as we will keep you posted on the performances of Clemson’s commitments in our “Friday Night Lights” feature.

