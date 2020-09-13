Helmet Stickers: No. 1 Clemson 37, Wake Forest 13

Top-ranked Clemson controlled the game at Wake Forest 37-13 on Saturday in front of an empty stadium at Truist Field.

The Tigers (1-0, 1-0 ACC) dominated the Demon Deacons (0-1, 0-1 ACC) in every facet of the game to start the season and conference play with a win for the sixth straight season.

Trevor Lawrence led the way for the Tigers as he completed 22-of-28 passes for 351 yards and a touchdown and also rushed for a pair of touchdowns. Young players also shone on the defensive line and limited Wake Forest until backups entered the game late in the second half.

Each week The Clemson Insider gives out helmet stickers to players who stood out with exceptional individual performances.

Amari Rodgers

Rodgers led an outstanding effort by the Clemson wide receiving corps on Saturday night. He really got the ball rolling with a 36-yard catch from the Tigers own eight and 16-yard reception on the following play to set up the first scoring drive of the game in the first quarter.

The senior finished the game with five catches for 90 yards to lead the team in both receptions and yards.

Myles Murphy

All fall defensive coordinator Brent Venables and Clemson players talked about the impact Murphy made during fall camp. The freshman showed out in Winston-Salem and proved it was more than talk.

Murphy led the Tigers in nearly every category with seven tackles, two sacks for eight yards and three tackles for loss for ten yards. In the process he gave Clemson fans a lot to be excited about in the near future.

BT Potter

Potter certainly carried over his momentum from the College Football Playoff last season to the opener this year. The junior kicker finished the game a perfect three-for-three with a 42-yarder, a 52-yarder and a 29-yarder, all from the right hash where he missed seven kick last year.

The 52-yarder tied his career long, Potter now has four career field goals of 50 yards or more, one shy of the career school record of five held by Chris Gardocki (1988-90) and Donald Igwebuike (1981-84).

Tight Ends

It has been a while since Clemson had a dominant performance from its tight end group. Braden Galloway, Davis Allen and JC Chalk certainly turned heads against the Deacons’ cover-two scheme.

The group combined for 116 yards on seven catches with a touchdown. Galloway led the way with five catches for 60 yards and Chalk score the game’s only passing touchdown with a 12-yard score with 1:21 left in the first half.

KJ Henry

Henry set the tone for the Clemson in his hometown on Saturday night. The sophomore recorded a sack and tackle on the Demon Deacons’ first drive. He finished the game with four tackles and a sack for nine yards.

Clemson returns to action next Saturday in its home opener against the Citadel in Memorial Stadium.