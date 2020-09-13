Major changes in Amway Coaches Poll

Major changes in Amway Coaches Poll

Football

Major changes in Amway Coaches Poll

By 2 hours ago

By |

The latest Amway Coaches Poll has been released.

Clemson is ranked No. 1 once again this week. This week’s rankings dropped the teams from the conferences that are not playing this fall.

Amway Coaches Poll

1 Clemson 1-0 1020 37 1 1/1
2 Alabama 0-0 973 1 3 1 2/3
3 Oklahoma 1-0 907 0 6 3 3/6
4 Georgia 0-0 904 0 4 4/4
5 Louisiana State 0-0 852 3 5 5/5
6 Florida 0-0 837 0 8 2 6/8
7 Notre Dame 1-0 760 0 10 3 7/10
8 Texas 1-0 697 0 14 6 8/14
9 Auburn 0-0 694 0 11 2 9/11
10 Texas A&M 0-0 639 0 13 3 10/13
11 North Carolina 1-0 575 0 19 8 11/19
12 Oklahoma State 0-0 547 0 16 4 12/16
13 Central Florida 0-0 414 0 21 8 13/21
14 Cincinnati 0-0 403 0 22 8 14/22
15 Memphis 1-0 314 0 NR 15 15/NR
16 Louisville 1-0 313 0 NR 17 16/NR
17 Tennessee 0-0 309 0 NR 9 17/NR
18 Miami 1-0 267 0 NR 16 18/NR
19 Virginia Tech 0-0 265 0 24 5 19/24
20 Kentucky 0-0 232 0 NR 9 20/NR
21 UL Lafayette 1-0 219 0 NR 23 21/NR
22 Brigham Young 1-0 201 0 NR 22/NR
23 Appalachian State 1-0 177 0 NR 12 23/NR
24 Baylor 0-0 161 0 NR 7 24/NR
25 Army 2-0 127 0 NR 25/NR

 

, Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

14m

The first Associated Press football poll of the regular season has been released. Clemson remains No. 1 in this week’s rankings.  The Tigers received all but one of the first place votes this week.  The (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home