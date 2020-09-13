Recruits react to Clemson’s rout of Wake Forest

Top-ranked Clemson kicked off its 2020 season with a 37-13 win over Wake Forest on Saturday night at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.

It marked the Tigers’ 13th consecutive victory in true road games, breaking the school-record 12-game streak set across the 2015-17 seasons. Clemson’s 13-game winning streak in true road games is the longest active streak in the country.

The Tigers racked up 561 total yards of offense against the Demon Deacons, including 376 yards passing on 36 attempts and 185 yards rushing on 46 carries. Wake Forest totaled 330 yards of offense but was stifled on the ground to the tune of 37 rushing yards.

Trevor Lawrence threw for 351 yards and scored three total touchdowns, while Travis Etienne recorded 149 total yards and a rushing touchdown. Clemson’s tight ends played a big role in the passing game, combining for seven receptions for 114 yards and a touchdown.

Plenty of Clemson freshmen got an opportunity to play in the contest, and overall, 78 of the 80 players that traveled to Wake Forest saw the field.

After the game, The Clemson Insider reached out to a number of Tiger commits and other recruits to get their reactions to the season-opening rout of the Demon Deacons. Check out what they had to say:

Clemson commit Jake Briningstool, 2021 4-star TE, Brentwood, Tenn. (Ravenwood): “I thought they played a great first game! It was cool to see them play all the guys and the tight ends had a big night. I can’t wait to be there.”

Clemson commit Barrett Carter, 2021 4-star LB, Suwanee, Ga. (North Gwinnett): “Not surprised one bit!”

Clemson commit Bubba Chandler, 2021 4-star QB, Bogart, Ga. (North Oconee): “Business as usual.”

Clemson commit Beaux Collins, 2021 4-star WR, Bellflower, Calif. (St. John Bosco): “I loved how we played. It was great seeing them rotate many freshmen and other players into the game.”

Clemson commit Cade Denhoff, 2021 4-star DE, Lakeland, Fla. (Lakeland Christian): “Great to see all the true freshmen playing.”

Clemson commit Zaire Patterson, 2021 4-star DE, Winston-Salem, N.C. (Winston-Salem Prep): “We were very solid on both sides of the ball and we got a well-expected win.”

Emmanuel Henderson, 2022 5-star RB, Hartford, Ala. (Geneva County): “It was a great game!”

Enai White, 2022 5-star DE/OLB, Philadelphia, Pa. (Imhotep Institute): “Great win. They played well. A lot of young players got the chance to play.”

Gabriel Dindy, 2022 4-star DL, Lakeland, Fla. (Lakeland): “It was a blowout. But it was a good game.”

Benjamin Gosnell, 2022 4-star TE, Pilot Mountain, N.C. (East Surry): “Not really surprising. I loved watching Clemson’s freshmen dominate. Also loved the fact the tight ends played a big part in the receiving and run game.”

Adam Randall, 2022 4-star WR, Myrtle Beach, S.C. (Myrtle Beach): “Glad that they got the win!!”

Ty Simpson, 2022 4-star QB, Martin, Tenn. (Westview): “I was very impressed by how much the offense threw.”

