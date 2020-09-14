Clemson’s MVP could not ask for a better start

No surprise who the player of the game was from Clemson’s 37-13 win over Wake Forest on Saturday.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence led the top-ranked Tigers to a victory on opening night by throwing for 351 yards as Clemson won its 23rd straight game against an ACC opponent.

Lawrence could not have been much better. The Cartersville, Ga., native ran for two scores overall and threw for another, while completing 22-of-28 passes.

“Outside of the one play there, where he took the sack, he could have gotten rid of that ball, but probably the only plays he wanted to get back were the drop balls,” offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said. “He did miss a third down throw on a corner ball to Frank (Ladson), but other than that he had the eye of the Tiger. He made great decisions in the run game, pulling the ball down there on the goal line to give us an opportunity to score there.

“Definitely, he is at a different level. We just have to challenge him to continue to maintain that focus for the rest of the season.”

Lawrence posted the first game of 350-plus passing yards and multiple rushing touchdowns by a Clemson player since Tajh Boyd against NC State in 2012.

The game was Lawrence’s first of his career with multiple rushing touchdowns. Lawrence is the first Clemson quarterback to produce multiple rushing touchdowns in a single game since Kelly Bryant did it at NC State in 2017.

Lawrence has now rushed for a touchdown in three straight games, dating to last season, matching his career long streak set in the first three games last year.

Dating to last season, Lawrence has now thrown 267 consecutive passes without an interception. He passed Mitch Trubisky (243 from 2015-16) for the fourth-longest such streak in ACC history. He is three attempts short of tying Drew Weatherford (270 in 2007) for third on that list.

Lawrence set Clemson records for passing yards (351) and total offense (327) in a season opener. The passing mark broke Charlie Whitehurst’s 288 yards against Wake Forest in the 2004 season opener, and the total offense number passed Kelly Bryant’s 313 yards against Kent State to open the 2017 season.

