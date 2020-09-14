Clemson’s tight ends were a headache for the Deacons

During Clemson’s spring practices, offensive coordinator Tony Elliott reiterated when the Tigers have a tight end that can be a legitimate playmaker, they are hard to stop. He said it again during fall camp.

He proved to be right in No. 1 Clemson’s win over Wake Forest on Saturday. The Tigers’ three tight ends—Braden Galloway, Davis Allen and J.C. Chalk—combined to catch seven passes for 114 yards and a touchdown in a 37-13 victory.

“I think they were very productive. Again, I have said it along and anyone that has followed this offense knows we are at our best when we have the ability to make plays at the tight end position,” Elliott said. “I think we all know what Braden Galloway is capable of and that showed up tonight.”

Galloway hauled in five passes for 60 yards to lead the tight ends, while Davis had a 42-yard reception down the seam and Chalk made a great stab for a touchdown on a 12-yard pass from quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

“J.C. Chalk, I thought he made one of the best catches of the night with that touchdown catch there,” Elliott said. “At wide receiver, we dropped a couple of passes, so it was big for those guys to carry us until those guys get settled in.

“When we have guys at the tight end position that can be effective in the blocking game and can go be an advantage in the passing game, that can really make our offense very dynamic.”

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney says having playmakers at tight end can cause headaches for opposing defenses.

“When you have a great tight end in there who is a great threat down the field, it just becomes more matchup problems,” he said. “[Galloway] is such a unique guy because he runs like a wideout and he is long, but he is physical, and he creates that two-back presence, if you will, in the run game. It just sets up a lot in our play-action game, our run game, when you have a guy who can really, really create matchup problems.

“When you have a tight end that is open when he is covered, that is a good problem to have and that is what he is.”

