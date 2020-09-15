Clemson baseball commit receives football offer from the Tigers

Clemson baseball commitment Will Taylor announced Tuesday morning via Twitter that he has received an offer from the Tigers’ football program.

Taylor, a class of 2021 athlete from Dutch Fork High School in Irmo, S.C., has been on the football program’s radar as a slot receiver since competing at the Dabo Swinney Camp in the summer of 2019.

The 5-foot-10, 157-pound senior committed to Monte Lee and the baseball program back in July 2019.

Playing quarterback, Taylor accounted for 1,647 passing yards, 1,549 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns at Ben Lippen High School in Columbia last season prior to transferring to Dutch Fork.

Taylor is the first in-state prospect Clemson has offered in the 2021 class. He also has a football offer from Gardner-Webb and has made football recruiting visits to both Clemson and South Carolina.

Thankful to receive an offer from Clemson University!! #GoTigers🐅 pic.twitter.com/pSKrW7BTKq — Will Taylor (@willtaylor_10) September 15, 2020

Clemson masks are now available and the latest Nike shoe is also available.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!