Dabo won't be happy about this

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney won’t be a fan of the fact his Tigers will not be allowed to practice on Election Day, Nov. 3 – the Tuesday before their game at Notre Dame on Saturday, Nov. 7.

On Wednesday, the NCAA Division I Council approved legislation that prohibits Division I student-athletes from practicing, competing and participating in other countable athletically related activities on the first Tuesday after Nov. 1 every year.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence said last week that Swinney was planning to give his players plenty of time to go vote on Election Day, but the Tigers would likely still practice that day because of the importance of preparing for the Fighting Irish.

“It’s Notre Dame week. I don’t think that’s the smartest thing to just not practice on that day,” Lawrence said. “So, Coach Swinney said he would give us ample time to vote. He’ll make sure we have a window, and we were perfectly fine (with that).”

The Tuesday of a game week is typically the most important day in terms of game prep, so Lawrence said he and his teammates wanted to practice on Election Day and didn’t want the full day off.

“We don’t really want that,” he said. “We want to be prepared for the game.”

