Offer from Swinney ‘very special’ for Clemson baseball commit

Will Taylor, who has been committed to Clemson’s baseball program since July 2019, now has the opportunity to be a dual-sport athlete for the Tigers.

Taylor, a class of 2021 prospect from Dutch Fork High School in Irmo, S.C., received a football offer from Clemson via head coach Dabo Swinney earlier this week.

“I got a FaceTime call from Coach Swinney,” said Taylor, who announced the offer Tuesday morning in a Twitter post. “It was a very special moment. They wanted to offer me a spot on the team and a chance to play both sports.”

Playing quarterback, Taylor accounted for 1,647 passing yards, 1,549 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns at Ben Lippen High School in Columbia last season prior to transferring to Dutch Fork.

The 5-foot-10, 160-pounder has been on Clemson’s radar primarily as a slot receiver since his showing at one of Swinney’s football camps in the summer of 2019, though there’s a chance Taylor could also see some action as a signal-caller for the Tigers, based on what he has heard from the coaches.

“They offered mainly as a WR,” he said. “I will possibly be playing some QB too.”

With the offer from Swinney’s program in hand, the ball is now in Taylor’s court to decide whether he wants to play both football and baseball at Clemson or just focus all of his attention and efforts on one of those sports.

“I’ve talked with coaches on both sides about playing both,” he said. “That will be a decision for me and my family to make.”

Regardless of what he chooses to do, it means a lot to Taylor to have the chance to suit up for the Tigers on both the gridiron and the diamond.

“It’s special to have the opportunity to play for the top program in the country,” he said. “Both football and baseball.”

Taylor, a standout outfielder in baseball, is the first in-state prospect in the 2021 class to earn a football offer from Clemson.

