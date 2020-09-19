Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson arrives at Death Valley

Football

CLEMSON, SC — There was no Tiger Walk Saturday but plenty of fans were there to meet the Tigers when they arrived at Death Valley.

Check out the team arrival in Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery

