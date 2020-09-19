Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson arrives at Death Valley

CLEMSON, SC — There was no Tiger Walk Saturday but plenty of fans were there to meet the Tigers when they arrived at Death Valley.
Check out the team arrival in Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery
CLEMSON, SC — There was no Tiger Walk Saturday but plenty of fans were there to meet the Tigers when they arrived at Death Valley.
Check out the team arrival in Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery
Freshman quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei scored the first touchdown of his college career just a few plays after coming into the game to replace Trevor Lawrence with top-ranked Clemson leading The Citadel by 28 (…)
Top-ranked Clemson continued to roll The Citadel on both sides of the ball and extended its lead to 28-0. It took a 21-0 lead on a two-yard run by quarterback Trevor Lawrence and followed it up with a 17-yard (…)
After opening the game with a seven-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, top-ranked Clemson extended its lead over The Citadel to 14-0 on Saturday at Death Valley with a 44-yard touchdown strike from Trevor (…)
Clemson started out strong with a scoring drive to take a 7-0 lead over the Citadel as Trevor Lawrence found Frank Ladson for a 17-yard touchdown with 12:36 remaining in the first quarter. The drive covered (…)
Top-ranked Clemson ran down the hill for the first time in the 2020 campaign ahead of its home opener against The Citadel. The Tigers entered in front of 19,000 socially distant fans and Tiger band lining (…)
Check out some pictures of the Tigers as they prepare for the game against the Citadel from Death Valley. Photo Gallery Pictures courtesy USA Today Sports Network
CLEMSON, SC – The Tigers have arrived at Death Valley for the home opener against the Citadel. Watch the arrival on TCITV: https://youtu.be/SFYgr0q6GSQ
Top-ranked Clemson has released its inactive roster ahead of today’s 4 p.m. contest against The Citadel. The following players on Clemson’s 120-man roster who are not expected to be available for today’s game (…)
Since 2016, the ACC in conjunction with the College Football Playoff Foundation has funded more than 1,100 classroom projects through the “Extra Yard for Teachers” program, impacting over 116,000 students (…)
It is only the second week of the college football season, but the Heisman Trophy talk has already begun. On ESPN’s College Game Day Saturday morning, the comparison’s between Clemson running back (…)