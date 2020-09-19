Clemson dominating The Citadel

Top-ranked Clemson continued to roll The Citadel on both sides of the ball and extended its lead to 28-0. It took a 21-0 lead on a two-yard run by quarterback Trevor Lawrence and followed it up with a 17-yard fumble return for a touchdown on defense by James Skalski to make it 28-0.

Lawrence jump-started the drive with a 16-yard pass to Frank Ladson on second and 12. The Tigers followed with a strong dose of Travis Etienne including a 22-yard run on third down to the three that set up the eventual touchdown run by Lawrence on third and goal to take a 21-0 lead.

On first down of the following drive, Clemson defensive lineman Myles Murphy drove Bulldog running back Cooper Wallace back eight yards to force a fumble. Skalski promptly scooped up the ball and ran 17 yards for a touchdown to give the Tigers a 28-0 advantage.