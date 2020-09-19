Clemson releases inactive roster for The Citadel game

Top-ranked Clemson has released its inactive roster ahead of today’s 4 p.m. contest against The Citadel.

The following players on Clemson’s 120-man roster who are not expected to be available for today’s game include: DT Tyler Davis, DE Justin Foster, CB Mario Goodrich, WR Hamp Greene, S Jake Herbstreit, WR Tye Herbstreit, DT Ruke Orhorhoro, TE Luke Price, DE Klayton Randolph, WR Justyn Ross, WR Brannon Spector, QB James Talton, DE Xavier Thomas, OL Mason Trotter and CB LeAnthony Williams.

Of the players who are listed out, Goodrich is out for a second week. As is Foster. However Foster is on the sideline wearing street clothes, along with Davis and Orhorhoro, who are both out with injuries.

Another note is wide receiver Brannon Spector, who played in last week’s game at Wake Forest is out, as is Williams. Spector is also dressed in street clothes and is on the sideline.