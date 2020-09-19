Heisman comparisons already starting for Etienne, Hubbard

It is only the second week of the college football season, but the Heisman Trophy talk has already begun.

On ESPN’s College Game Day Saturday morning, the comparison’s between Clemson running back Travis Etienne and Oklahoma State’s Chuba Hubbard began. Both are considered the top two running backs in college football this season.

Of the four major categories ESPN’s graphics team created from the 2019 season, Etienne was ahead of Hubbard in three of them, yards per rush, total touchdowns and percentage of rush yards of 10 or more.

Etienne averaged 136.4 yards from scrimmage in 2019, while Hubbard averaged 176.3. However, Clemson’s star running back averaged 7.8 yards per carry, a whole yard and a half better than Hubbard, who averaged 6.4.

Etienne also had more touchdowns, scoring 23 total times, while Hubbard had 21. Etienne’s percentage of rush on carries of 10 yards or more was 22.7, compared to Hubbard’s 14.9 percent.

Last week, Etienne opened the 2020 season with 102 yards and a touchdown in the top-ranked Tigers win over Wake Forest. After The Citadel gave up 302 rushing yards to South Florida last week, Etienne is expected to have another good day today when Clemson hosts the Bulldogs at 4 p.m., at Death Valley.

However, ESPN’s College GameDay crew expects Hubbard to have the better day. The Cowboys host Tulsa in their season-opener later this afternoon.

Desmond Howard: “That is a tough one. I guess I would go Chuba against Tulsa. He had a big one last year when they played Tulsa. I think he will start off on fire. I am going with Chuba Hubbard.”

David Pollack: “He had 250 last year against Tulsa. I am asking with this, it is volume versus, I think Etienne might be sitting on the sideline pretty quickly and Trevor Lawrence is going to make sure he gets his. He is in Heisman contention, so I will go Chuba because he is going to get more volume.”

Kirk Herbstreit: “Travis Etienne is done at halftime. Chuba Hubbard is going to be playing the entire game. 256 like you said last year, definitely Chuba Hubbard.”

A great gift for any Tiger fan. Just one of many great items available from Clemson Variety & Frame