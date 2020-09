During Clemson’s spring practices, offensive coordinator Tony Elliott reiterated when the Tigers have a tight end that can be a legitimate playmaker, they are hard to stop. He said it again during fall camp.

He proved to be right in No. 1 Clemson’s win over Wake Forest last Saturday. The Tigers’ three tight ends—Braden Galloway, Davis Allen and J.C. Chalk—combined to catch seven passes for 114 yards and a touchdown in the victory.