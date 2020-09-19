Two-minute drill: Uiagalelei's 'super cool' performance

Football

Clemson freshman quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei had an impressive performance in his first game at Death Valley.

In this edition of the Two-Minute Drill Uiagalelei talks about his ‘super cool’ game after the Tigers 49-0 win over The Citadel.

