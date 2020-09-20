From the Sidelines: The Citadel

From the Sidelines: The Citadel

Football

From the Sidelines: The Citadel

By 2 hours ago

By |

For the past 11 years I have shared my thoughts after watching the Tigers From the Sidelines.

This year is different and watching from the sidelines is one of the casualties but here are my thoughts after watching the Tigers this week.

Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
4hr

Top-ranked Clemson blasted The Citadel 49-0 on Saturday to record its first shutout since the 2016 Fiesta Bowl against Ohio State. The Tigers finished the game with 405 yards of total offense while holding (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home