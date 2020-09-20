Ladson emerges as big-play target

Top-ranked Clemson blasted The Citadel 49-0 on Saturday to record its first shutout since the 2016 Fiesta Bowl against Ohio State.

The Tigers finished the game with 405 yards of total offense while holding the Bulldogs to 162 yards. Clemson scored all of its points in the first half of the game and gave a lot of young players opportunities in the second half.

Each week The Clemson Insider gives out helmet stickers to Clemson players who contributed to the team’s success

Frank Ladson

Ladson led the way for Clemson wide receivers on Saturday afternoon and looked impressive while doing it. The sophomore finished the game with three receptions for 87 yards and two touchdowns.

He made an impressive 17-yard catch to cap off the Tigers’ first scoring drive with 12:36 left in the first quarter, just past the hands of the Citadel defender. His third catch was a 54-yard touchdown from Lawrence, with 9:55 to play in the second quarter, the longest of the day.

Myles Murphy

The freshman standout continued the outstanding play from last week’s game at Wake Forest in his first home game. Murphy finished the game with two tackles (both for a loss) and a forced fumble that was returned for a touchdown. He showed flashes of greatness once again and looked impressive on a defensive front that earned the shutout.

DJ Uiagalelei

Uiagalelei earned his place as the backup quarterback for the Tigers last week and on Saturday night gave fans a glimpse into the future of the program. He finished the game eight-for-eleven passing for 75 yards.

The freshman scored his first two touchdowns in a Clemson uniform, both on his feet for a one-yard score and a six-yard score.

James Skalski

Skalski had the play of the game when he scooped up a fumble and returned it 17 yards for a touchdown, the first of his career.

Jake Venables

Redshirt sophomore son of Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables played the best game of his career on Saturday. Jake Venables finished with five tackles, a tackle for loss and a quarterback hurry.

Clemson has the week off ahead of its matchup with Virginia on October 3.