Latest Associate Press College Football Poll

The latest Associated Press college football poll has been released.

Clemson is No. 1 again this week in the rankings.

Seven ACC teams are in the latest poll. The Big Ten was not included in the rankings this week.

1 Clemson (2-0)1ACC1,523 (59)

2 Alabama (0-0)2SEC1,458 (1)

3 Oklahoma (1-0)3Big 121,368

4 Georgia (0-0)4SEC1,320

5 Florida (0-0)5SEC1,239

6 LSU (0-0)6SEC1,221 (1)

7 Notre Dame (2-0)7ACC1,200

8 Texas (1-0)9Big 121,037