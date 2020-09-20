Latest Associate Press College Football Poll

For the past 11 years I have shared my thoughts after watching the Tigers From the Sidelines. This year is different and watching from the sidelines is one of the casualties but here are my thoughts after (…)
The latest Amway coaches poll was released on Sunday. Clemson, who defeated The Citadel 49-0 on Saturday, gained seven first place votes and is once again ranked atop this week’s poll. The Tigers had 37 (…)
For a second straight week, Clemson’s first-team offense was efficient, and its first-team defense was dominant. It explains why the Tigers raced out of the gate for 49-first half points against The (…)
For the second straight week to start the 2020 season, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was outstanding both throwing the football and running it. A week after completing 22 of 28 passes for 351 yards (…)
Top-ranked Clemson blasted The Citadel 49-0 on Saturday to record its first shutout since the 2016 Fiesta Bowl against Ohio State. The Tigers finished the game with 405 yards of total offense while holding (…)
It is been so long since Clemson’s defense last produced a shutout, even linebacker James Skalski was a little confused. “I think it was Syracuse at home in ’16. I remember it like it was yesterday,” the (…)
Sophomore wide receiver Frank Ladson Jr. had far and away the finest performance of his young career at Clemson on Saturday in the No. 1 Tigers’ 49-0 victory over The Citadel at Death Valley. Entering the (…)