Latest Associate Press College Football Poll

The latest Associated Press college football poll has been released.

Clemson is No. 1 again this week in the rankings.

Seven ACC teams are in the latest poll.  The Big Ten was not included in the rankings this week.

1 Clemson (2-0)1ACC1,523 (59)

2 Alabama (0-0)2SEC1,458 (1)

3 Oklahoma (1-0)3Big 121,368

4 Georgia (0-0)4SEC1,320

5 Florida (0-0)5SEC1,239

6 LSU (0-0)6SEC1,221 (1)

7 Notre Dame (2-0)7ACC1,200

8 Texas (1-0)9Big 121,037

10 Texas A&M (0-0)10SEC972
11 North Carolina (1-0)12ACC883
12 Miami (FL) (2-0)17ACC816
13 UCF (1-0)14American Athletic771
14 Cincinnati (1-0)13American Athletic720
15 Oklahoma State (1-0)11Big 12693
16 Tennessee (0-0)15SEC529
17 Memphis (1-0)16American Athletic510
18 Brigham Young (1-0)21IA Independents405
19 Louisiana-Lafayette (2-0)19Sun Belt374
20 Virginia Tech (0-0)20ACC350
21 Pittsburgh (2-0)25ACC315
22 Army (2-0)22IA Independents296
23 Kentucky (0-0)23SEC230
24 Louisville (1-1)18ACC115
25 Marshall (2-0) Conference USA108

For the past 11 years I have shared my thoughts after watching the Tigers From the Sidelines. This year is different and watching from the sidelines is one of the casualties but here are my thoughts after (…)

Top-ranked Clemson blasted The Citadel 49-0 on Saturday to record its first shutout since the 2016 Fiesta Bowl against Ohio State. The Tigers finished the game with 405 yards of total offense while holding (…)

